Employee who fell into vat of sodium hydroxide at Grand Rapids business could be released from hospital soon

Grand Rapids Fire Officials said the employee is still undergoing treatment but is making progress. They could leave the hospital the next few days.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The worker who fell into a vat of chemicals at a Grand Rapids metal plating company is improving at the hospital and could be released to recover at home this week, the Grand Rapids Fire Department says.

Earlier this month, an employee at Advance Plating & Finishing fell into a vat of sodium hydroxide.

Another worker pulled them from the vat and both people suffered chemical burns.

The person who fell into the chemicals was critically wounded at the time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating.

