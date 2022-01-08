Benn's defense entered a not guilty plea on the new counts and asked the court to allow her to remain out on bond but the request was denied due to new evidence.

IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event.

Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.

Benn's defense entered a not guilty plea on the new counts and asked the court to allow her to remain out on bond but the request was denied due to new evidence.

Prosecutor Kyle Butler laid out new evidence that included blood tests which confirmed Benn had drugs she was not prescribed in her system.

Other new evidence included new surveillance video showing Benn pull up at a gas station pump opposite to her tank and body camera video which shows her nodding off in the car, according to the prosecutor.

Other new evidence included Facebook audio messages where Benn allegedly made suicidal ideations moments before the crash.

Butler says all of this new evidence prompted additional charges in the case, which brings the total to 15 charges.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened back in July on Stage Road in Ronald Township. Police say five cyclists had been hit by Benn after she crossed the center line while attempting to pass a UPS truck that was slowing down for a stop.

One of the bikers was pronounced dead at the scene while another was flown by Aero Med to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids but was pronounced dead at the hospital. Three other victims suffered severe injuries.

The two individuals who were killed were identified as Edward Erickson, 48, of Ann Arbor, and Michael Salhaney, 57, of Bloomfield Hills.

Benn's defense said he believes significant medical issues are tied to this matter and revoking bond will be a disadvantage to Benn because she won't be able to attend doctor's appointments.

The prosecutor also noted that Benn had previously been charged with Operating While Under the Influence back in 2017.

Benn is expected back in court next month.

