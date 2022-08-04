Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit

Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash involving another driver who was found to have a BAC over the legal limit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March.

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.

Police say that a witness observed Rodriguez-Hernandez traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction, leading up to the crash.

The initial crash resulted in two other vehicle crashes, including a tanker truck and another vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles did not have any reported injuries.

Yon and Rodriguez-Hernandez were both taken to the hospital where Yon was pronounced dead.

Yon was a third-year student at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

Rodriguez-Hernandez, was charged with one count of OWI causing death, and one count of reckless driving causing death. She was arraigned on those charges Thursday in the 61st District Court.

Court documents show that Rodriguez-Hernandez was found to have blood alcohol content (BAC) of .114%, over the legal limit of .08%. The BAC was taken from a blood sample that was taken from her prior to her treatment at the hospital.

Both of the charges against Rodriguez-Hernandez carry a maximum of 15 years and/or $2,500-$10,000 fines.

