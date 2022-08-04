x
Investigations

Woman who fatally struck 21-year-old's car in wrong way crash on US-131 over legal limit

Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash involving another driver who was found to have a BAC over the legal limit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Willow Yon, 21, was killed in a wrong way crash on US-131 near Burton St. in Grand Rapids in March.

Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was identified by police as the driver of the car that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US-131, striking Yon's vehicle.

Police say that a witness observed Rodriguez-Hernandez traveling at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction, leading up to the crash.

The initial crash resulted in two other vehicle crashes, including a tanker truck and another vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles did not have any reported injuries.

Yon and Rodriguez-Hernandez were both taken to the hospital where Yon was pronounced dead.

Yon was a third-year student at the Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University.

Rodriguez-Hernandez, was charged with one count of OWI causing death, and one count of reckless driving causing death. She was arraigned on those charges Thursday in the 61st District Court.

Credit: 61st District Court
Ashley Guadalupe Rodriguez-Hernandez was charged with one count of OWI causing death and one count of reckless driving causing death.

Court documents show that Rodriguez-Hernandez was found to have blood alcohol content (BAC) of .114%, over the legal limit of .08%. The BAC was taken from a blood sample that was taken from her prior to her treatment at the hospital.

Both of the charges against Rodriguez-Hernandez carry a maximum of 15 years and/or $2,500-$10,000 fines.

