GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The FBI is asking for tips to identify a woman who might know important information in an ongoing child sexual assault investigation.

Investigators say the woman, only known as Jan Doe, is 37-years-old and might be able to give authorities the name of the child who is being exploited.

According to a release from the FBI, the woman is seen in a video with the child. Investigators determined the video was created back in April of 2012 but wasn't found until 2014. In the background of the video, the animated film "The Land Before Time" can be heard.

Jane Doe is described as a white woman with brown hair and dark-framed glasses. She may look different now because of how long ago the video was made, investigators note.

More images from the FBI provided to the public in order to help ID Jane Doe.

FBI

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

