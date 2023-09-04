No evidence of shooting found at Ferris State, campus police say

An alert was issued to students after a campus police officer heard a noise that could have been a weapon firing, according to university officials.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University officials say there is no evidence of a shooting on campus over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers with the university's Department of Public Safety responded to a gathering at an apartment on campus to address a large gathering of people. While at the scene, an officer heard a sound that could have been a weapon firing, according to university spokesperson Dave Murray.

Campus police conducted an investigation and found no evidence that a weapon had been fired at the scene.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the university sent a message to students about the incident and asking them to share any information," said Murray.

Murray said the safety of students and faculty is the university's "top priority."

