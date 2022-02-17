Former Fremont Police Chief takes plea deal in unwanted touching case

The incident occurred while Wright and the accuser were on a trip to see a Detroit Tigers game with the Fraternal Order of Police.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The former Fremont Chief of Police entered a no-contest plea to aggravated assault and disorderly obscene conduct in an unwanted touching investigation from 2019.

Randall Wright had initially been charged with 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct, but in a plea deal, that charge was dropped.

Wright is due back in court for a status conference in March where the judge will finalize the plea deal and schedule a sentencing hearing if accepted.

