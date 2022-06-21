Former GRPD Officer Schurr's attorney says 'a jury will find him not guilty'

Schurr is being represented by Grand Rapids attorneys Mark Dodge and Matthew Borgula.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "Not guilty," is the verdict that attorneys Matthew Borgula and Mark Dodge are confident they will hear after a jury looks at the facts around the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

The legal team for former GRPD officer Christopher Schurr, who is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Lyoya, waived his probable cause hearing Tuesday morning.

"He certainly wants his day in court, and that's what this process is and that's what we're doing now," attorney Matthew Borgula said to a group of reporters after leaving the hearing.

"I understand all the attention to the case. He understands all the attention of the case. He understands the media's role in this. And now we're looking forward to having the process go forward, as it should in a court of law," Borgula continued while standing in front of the Grand Rapids 61st District Court.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr had pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle to speak with Schurr. After a brief physical struggle, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Schurr's legal team said in a statement that Lyoya gained control of Schurr's weapon while resisting arrest, placing him in fear of great bodily harm or death.

"We feel very confident that a jury will find him not guilty," Borgula said.

