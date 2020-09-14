AG Nessel: Former Jackson Catholic school teacher charged for sexually assaulting minors

Both cases reportedly happened between 1974 and 1977, when the victims were between the ages of nine and 11.

JACKSON, Mich. — A man with ties to the Catholic church is facing a total of six charges related to clergy abuse.

Attorney General Dana Nessel says 66-year-old Joseph, or Josef, Comperchio has been accused of sexually assaulting two minors while employed as a drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in Jackson.

Both cases reportedly happened between 1974 and 1977, when the victims were between the ages of nine and 11.

Comperchio was arrested Monday in Fort Myers, Florida. He now faces the following six charges:

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony punishable by up to life in prison

Four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony

Comperchio’s arraignment is expected to take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He is currently being held without bond, and future court dates have not yet been scheduled.

“My office has received hundreds of reports from people about clergy abuse and I am committed to ensuring each of those tips is thoroughly vetted and reviewed and that credible offenses are prosecuted,” Nessel said. “My team will continue to follow every lead and turn over every rock to expose the criminal and immoral behavior sexual predators have concealed in our pursuit for justice.”

Including Comperchio, the Attorney General’s investigation into clergy abuse has resulted in criminal charges against 10 people associated with the Catholic Church, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

To learn more about the investigation into clergy abuse or to submit information, visit the Attorney General’s website. Tips can also be provided over the phone at 844-324-3374.

