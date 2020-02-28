SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — (AP) — Former University of Michigan wrestler Tad DeLuca has identified himself as the whistleblower whose 2018 complaint accusing the late Dr. Robert E. Anderson of sexual assault led to a police investigation.

DeLuca's attorney said Thursday that a letter DeLuca wrote to his coach to complain about Anderson in the 1970s led to him being kicked off the team and losing his financial aid. DeLuca says Anderson touched him inappropriately during medical exams.

DeLuca was one of three Wolverine wrestlers who shared their claims of abuse by Anderson Thursday. Olympic wrestler Andy Hrovat also accused Anderson of inappropriate touching and said last week the physician's reputation for such conduct was known among his teammates in the 1990s.

Andy Hrovat addresses the media during a news conference, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Southfield, Mich. Hrovat is one of the University of Michigan wrestlers who says he was abused by a sports doctor. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The University of Michigan has acknowledged some employees were aware of accusations against Anderson before DeLuca reached out.

Dr. Robert Anderson, who died in 2008, is accused of assaulting patients and school athletes during medical exams. Anderson was the former director of University Health Service and athletic team physician. He worked at the university from 1968 to 2003.

FILE- In an undated photo provided by the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan, Dr. Robert E. Anderson is shown. The president of the University of Michigan has apologized to "anyone who was harmed" by Anderson, a late doctor after several former students said he molested them during medical exams at the school. One man said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, that Dr. Anderson molested him during a medical exam in 1968 or 1969. Police started investigating the onetime director of the University Health Service and physician for the football team in July 2018 after a former student athlete alleged abuse by Anderson in the 1970s. Anderson died in 2008. (Robert Kalmbach/Bentley Historical Library, University of Michigan via AP)

It is still not clear whether University of Michigan will see the same magnitude of lawsuits that Ohio State, which are pending, and Michigan State, which settled for $500 in similar investigations. Several men alleging sexual abuse by Anderson have retained law firms that represented accusers who sued MSU and OSU.

Michigan's president apologized to anyone who was harmed by Anderson and said the school was offering counseling services. Officials are encouraging others to speak up about Anderson's misconduct.

