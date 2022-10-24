Fremont Police Chief: no charges to be filed after Cirigliano family member left behind

The Fremont Police Department said there was a communication problem and a misunderstanding regarding the family member left behind. The case is closed.

FREMONT, Michigan — After days of searching, the Fremont Police Department says the case of the Cirigliano family is complete.

The family of four disappeared last week, and authorities made contact with the family over the weekend.

Chief Tim Rodwell says his focus was getting the word out to find the missing family. Now that the case is closed, he says what happens next is the hands of the Cirigliano's loved ones.

After being reported missing nearly a week before, Fremont Police Department said detectives were able to contact all four members of the Cirigliano family in Steven's Point, Wisconsin around 11 a.m. Sunday.

The family still believes someone is after them, Fremont authorities said, "but the elements of the investigation do not meet the criteria for protective custody."

The family member that required full-time care who was found left behind at their home is now being cared for by other family members.

Chief Rodwell said he does not believe the Ciriglianos meant any harm.

"Once we were able to do our full investigation, I think we were able to learn that this maybe was a communication problem and not an intent or that they didn't care," Rodwell said.

"Luckily, Tony Cirigliano was able to explain what procedures he had taken to make sure that she was safe. I think it's just a big misunderstanding. I do not foresee any criminal charges because nothing in the investigation would lend us to request charges with the prosecutor's office."

Chief Rodwell says the case is now closed as far as their jurisdiction goes, but he believes other family members are in contact with the Ciriglianos who are working to get them the help they need.

