GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Detectives have released surveillance photos from the night that a Gaines Township man went missing.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the search for 56-year-old Russell Anderson has been extensive and is still ongoing.

RELATED: Gaines Township man missing, last seen on bicycle

Detectives located surveillance video from a Gaines Township retail store that shows Anderson just before he went missing. Detectives say the images were taken on March 18 at 10:48 p.m.

Provided

Anderson was last seen riding his bike near Kalamazoo Avenue SE between 44th and 68th streets shortly after leaving the store. He was expected to return home that evening, but did not.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call 616-632-6339, or anonymous tips can be called into Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.