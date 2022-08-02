Michigan GOP Tuesday night election watch party cancelled due to threats

The Michigan Republican Party says that violent threats were made against a female staff member at the party headquarters in Lansing on Tuesday.

The threat prompted the Michigan Republican Party to cancel their watch party in Lansing, which was slated for this evening as the primary results come in.

The source and nature of the threats are not known at this time, but the Michigan GOP says that they filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department.

The Michigan Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director for the Republican Party, Gustavo Portela, issued a statement, saying in part:

"This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down... Our party won’t be deterred, and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite on-going threats. No type of violence against women should ever be tolerated."

The Deputy Communications Director, Elizabeth Giannone, says that a Unity Luncheon set for Wednesday with Republican candidates will still be held with added security.

