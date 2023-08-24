Grand Rapids police asking for help in identifying person of interest who allegedly exposed himself at gas station

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest who allegedly exposed himself to a gas station employee.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is hoping the public can help to identify a person of interest from an incident at a gas station in July.

On July 20 around 3 p.m., a man allegedly exposed himself to a gas station employee at the Mobil gas station on Alpine Avenue NW.

Police say that the man then drove away from the gas station in a dark blue SUV, possibly a Subaru station wagon or hatchback.

If you know this individual or have information that could lead to his identification, GRPD is asking for your help. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.