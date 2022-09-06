GRPD Chief calls for officer charged with killing Patrick Lyoya to be fired

Chief Winstrom said he respects the Kent County Prosecutor's decision, and now he's going to recommend Officer Schurr be suspended without pay pending termination.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Chief Eric Winstrom says he is asking the City Manager to fire and suspend without pay the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya.

Christopher Schurr, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr had pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle to speak with Schurr. After a brief physical struggle, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

The investigation was handed to Michigan State Police, who sent Becker their partial findings on April 28. Becker received the full report on May 31.

An Internal Affairs investigation was also launched at GRPD to determine whether all applicable departmental policies were followed.

Schurr was placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Chief Winstrom said he respects the Kent County Prosecutor's decision, and now he's going to recommend Officer Schurr be suspended without pay pending termination.

"I think it is the right thing to do," Winstrom said.

