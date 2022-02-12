Police release video of deadly shootout in Grand Rapids Thursday

The chaotic footage reveals the incident lasted only minutes before the suspect turned the weapon on himself.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Shortly after a press conference with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, the department released footage from yesterday's deadly shootout with police.

The suspect, Patrick Jones, was accused of murdering 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright in October and has been evading police ever since.

Jones was spotted by officers in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Dec. 1, where a deadly shootout between police and a homicide suspect occurred.

The video provided by police comes from vehicle dash cams, officer body cams and footage obtained from a cell phone.

Police say they received a tip from Silent Observer earlier that told them that Jones was in the area of the 1300 block of Cass Ave.

Officers were on their way to check out the tip when they encountered Jones at the corner of Labelle Street and Jefferson Ave SE.

In the footage you can see suspect Patrick Jones immediately open fire on an unmarked police car when officers arrived on the scene, striking the hood and windshield of the vehicle.

The officers immediately left the scene and parked at a nearby business to check to see if they suffered any gunshot wounds.

The officers were visibly shaken up after the incident.

Police say that Jones fled the scene through the backyards of neighboring homes and through the parking lot of a nearby school before taking his own life on Cass Ave. across from Southeast Career Pathways school.

Obtained cell phone footage shows Jones holding a gun to his head moments before he is found dead by police.

Watch the press conference with Chief Winstrom here:

