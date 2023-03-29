No evidence of drink tampering at Grand Rapids nightclub, police say

Grand Rapids Police closed the case without having any leads or evidence to support the woman's claims.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say they found no evidence of a woman's drink being tampered with after a viral post surfaced online earlier this month.

Abigail Prill tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE she went to several bars before going to Rumors Nightclub, 69 S. Division on March 3 and believes her drink was tampered with and accused the bartenders of 'drugging' her drink.

"I just remember my friend going hang in there like we got you just sit still for me keep talking to me. And I'm like, what's happening? And then I don't remember anything. I woke up in the hospital. I'm like, 'How did I get here,'" Prill said.

Rumors Nightclub responded to the viral social media post saying its management and staff were "completely unaware of any incident on March 4th until being informed via the mentioned Facebook post on the morning of March 17th."

"Rumors is still a safe zone. It's a place for everybody to come and have a good time, everybody is always welcome. But we do want to weed out the people that bring harm to our clientele. We've been open for 20 years for a reason," Brett Grinage, the General Manager of Rumors Nightclub, said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained a copy of the police report through the Freedom of Information Act.

The police report indicates Prill started off her night by having drinks at the AC Motel by Marriott in Grand Rapids, then went to Stella's Lounge for drinks and fries, before going to Mojo's Dueling Piano Bar and Restaurant for more drinks and still felt sober.

Prill says she and some friends then went to Rumors Nightclub, according to the police report, to have drinks. There she says she met a man who offered to buy her a drink and she accepted.

Prill told police after she finished the drink she doesn't remember what happened the rest of the night but remembers riding in the back of an ambulance bleeding from her head.

The police report states that Prill did not know how she got injured and does not remember who called the ambulance.

On March 6, Prill came to the police department to discuss the situation again with a detective. The detective told Prill that the evidence required to prove an adulterated food case was already gone because the drink would need to be tested.

The detective also told Prill that they apparently had been to several bars that evening and were consistently drinking throughout the evening but the police report details Prill was adamant she was drugged at Rumors Nightclub by either a suspicious person or a bartender.

Grand Rapids police say they received Prill's toxicology report more than a week later on March 13 but say that the report did not show any drugs in her system that were commonly used to take advantage of people and would not generally have an effect consistent with "blacking out" or losing consciousness.

In Prill's social media post, she claimed the video footage at Rumor's Nightclub was not of great quality. The police report says that the video is poor quality and the lighting inside makes it extremely hard to see anything clearly.

"I watched the few cameras they have that cover the bar area which seems to have a little better lighting but there would be no way to even tell if any of them tamper with any drinks in any way as the quality is still not good enough," the detective wrote in the police report.

