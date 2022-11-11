Investigation underway after body recovered from Grand River

Police say it is too early in the investigation to suspect foul play in the man's death.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was pulled from the Grand River early Friday morning.

The body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. under the South Street bridge by a fisherman, according to police. The body has been identified as a 41-year-old man. His identity is not being released at this time.

Police are conducting interviews with witnesses, and say it is too early to determine if foul play is a factor.

It is unclear how long the man was in the water or if he sustained injuries before his death.

"We also know that water has a way of altering things, altering the body, the longer it sits there, so as of right now, we're leaving that determination up to the medical examiner's office," said Captain Terry Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

