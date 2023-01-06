Police arrest West Michigan orthodontist on multiple child pornography charges

Detectives found Thomas Shannon was communicating with minors for sexually explicit photos and videos dating back to 2019.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 41-year-old man from Byron Township on charges of child pornography.

Thomas Shannon was arrested just before midnight on Jan. 5, after a lengthy investigation. Detectives say Shannon was communicating with minors for sexually explicit photos and videos dating back to 2019.

Shannon is an orthodontist based in Grandville, operating out of Shannon Orthodontics located at 4320 44th Street SW.

The following charges were authorized by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office. Shannon is expected to be arraigned on Friday in the 63rd District Court on charges of:

Child Sexually Abusive Material - Aggravated Possession - 2 counts

Sexually Abusive Material - Possession - 2 counts

Computers - Using to Commit a Crime (10-20yr felony) - 2 counts

Computers - Using to Commit a Crime (4-10yr felony)- 2 counts

The investigation began in 2021, after the Fuqay Varina Police Department in North Carolina contacted the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO). They told law enforcement a 17-year-old girl had been contacted by a Kent County man, launching an investigation by the KCSO.

Detectives have no current information on any victims in the West Michigan area, however they have identified multiple victims.

If you or someone you know may have been impacted, please contact KCSO detectives at 616-632-6125.

Shannon's attorney, Frank Stanley, shared this statement Friday:

"My client begins the legal process with the presumption of innocence. He has cooperated fully with authorities in their investigation. We look forwarding to his day in court when these allegations can be addressed."

