73-year-old Greenville man drowns in Race Lake Sunday

GREENVILLE, Michigan — A 73-year-old man from Greenville died in an apparent drowning in a lake in Fairplain Township on Sunday, the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office says.

The Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unoccupied boat floating on Race Lake at about 7:50 p.m. The report included information that there was a vehicle and trailer parked near the lake that was unattended.

The Sheriff's Office was unable to launch their dive boat into the lake due to its small size, but the Belding Fire Department was contacted and launched an inflatable boat.

The dive team reached the unoccupied boat about 100 yards from the boat launch and found the body of the 73-year-old man about 30 yards from the boat in six feet of water, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe that the man accidently fell from his boat and drowned and that foul play is not suspected at this time.

