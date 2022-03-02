911 call captures boyfriend's call for help in baby's death

13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained the 911 call through a Freedom of Information Act request.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police released the 911 call a Grand Rapids murder suspect made moments before first responders found his girlfriend's 1-year-old child unresponsive.

Alex John Radulovic, 23, was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child abuse of the first degree in the death of 1-year-old Alexander Butler back on Feb. 5.

The 911 call begins like this: "Hi, my son's not breathing right now. I don't know if he's...I don't know what's going on. His lips are pale, he's 1 and a half years old," Radulovic said.

"He's not breathing...he's lifeless."

As emergency dispatchers asked questions about the condition of the child, Radulovic begins to get angry and cursed at dispatchers.

Later in the 2 and a half minute call, dispatchers asked him if he has an AED nearby with no response.

Emergency dispatchers said they believed he hung up, and remarked it was a weird situation.

A portion of the 911 call is redacted due to personal information.

Listen here:

According to court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE, police and medical personnel were called to the apartments at 50 West St. SW to a report of a 1-year-old child not breathing on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Radulovic told detectives the child's mother was at work at the time.

Court documents say Radulovic carried the child out to the ambulance and told police he lived with the child's mother but wasn't related to the child.

The child died at the hospital and appeared to have bruising/marks on his face, chest and back.

The Kent County Medical Examiner's Office determined the child died from head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The victim was identified as 1-year-old Alexander Butler.

During a police interview, detectives said Radulovic made multiple conflicting statements about what happened that morning, but eventually said "I got upset and accidentally did the wrong thing."

He told investigators he was irritated at the child's fussiness and slammed the boy onto the ground two or three times before the baby became unresponsive.

Last month in court, lawyers for the suspect indicated he has a history of mental health issues.

He's expected back in court on March 23 for a preliminary exam.

