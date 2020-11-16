GRPD: Deadly shooting on NE side under investigation

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northeast side.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 in the 1400 block of Plainfield Avenue NE, according to a release from Grand Rapids Police.

When officers arrived on scene, GRPD said they found the victim down the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers attempted to save the victim's life while waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

The victim, only identified as a 43-year-old man, was taken to Butterworth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

GRPD said the suspect may have approached on foot, prior to shooting the victim.

There is no additional information at this time and authorities did not provide any suspect description.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members. The Major Case Team was called to scene and is continuing to investigate this incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

