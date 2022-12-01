GRPD responding to incident involving an officer and homicide suspect

Police tell us they are responding to an incident involving an officer and a homicide suspect on the city's southeast side.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has a heavy police presence near Cass Avenue and Hall Street, just east of Division Avenue.

Police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they are responding to an incident involving an officer and a homicide suspect.

Our crew on the scene reports several roads closed in the area and that the GRPD SWAT team is on the scene.

Southeast Career Pathways in the GRPS school district was on lockdown and students have been dismissed early. School officials released the following statement about the incident:

"Southeast Career Pathways is dismissing early due to an emergency police situation near our school building. Busses are being brought in for students who take the bus to school.

We do not have much information about the incident but we do know that none of our scholars were directly involved in the situation."

This is a developing story, stay with 13 ON YOUR SIDE for updates as new information becomes available.

