GRPD investigating shooting in downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police responded to the sound of gunfire Sunday evening at the corner of Goodrich and Ionia.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Sunday evening, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to the sound of gunfire near Heartside Park in Grand Rapids.

Police say that officers heard the gunfire and arrived at the corner of Goodrich SW and Ionia SW.

One person is currently known to have been shot after a local hospital called GRPD saying that a victim showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

The shooting took place only a few hundred feet away from a Juneteenth festival at Heartside Park.

Police say they currently have no suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD or Silent Observer. GRPD detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

