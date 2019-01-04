GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police are working to figure out what led to a woman possibly being shot, later dying, over the weekend.

According to a release from the police department, a resident at a home on Hancock Street SE called the police around 8 p.m. on Sunday and said that a woman -- covered in blood -- had was banging on their door. Just before hanging up with police, the victim left the home in a vehicle and arrived at a nearby hospital with her boyfriend, where she later died.

Police say it was clear that she had injuries, possibly a gunshot wound, but the cause of death will only be determined after a medical examination Monday.

The boyfriend who came to the hospital with the victim did not have any physical injuries and the vehicle was taken as evidence. Police arrested the boyfriend while investigating the woman's death.

Police are not releasing the woman's name until after the medical examination is complete and her family is notified.

If you have any information that could further this investigation, GRPD is asking you call Det. Amanda Johnson at 616-456-4112, Det. Josh Cornell at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.