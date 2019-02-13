GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anyone who may have seen an early morning attempted teen abduction is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police.

GRPD says it happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. as a 14-year-old Alger Middle School student was walking to the bus stop with her 12-year-old brother. They had just left their home in the 800 block of Sigsbee St SE.

Police say the two were walking towards their stop in the area of Logan and Barth SE when they encountered the suspect. Police believe the abduction attempt occurred on Sigsbee Street SE between Diamond Avenue and Barth Avenue.

The suspect's vehicle, a dark-colored passenger car, was parked on the street. The suspect, described as a tall while man with a hooded sweater or jacked on, got out and offered to drive them to school.

Police say the children hesitated to answer him and that's when the suspect grabbed the girl around the neck. The children told police an unknown person in the area yelled out to the suspect and he ran off to his car.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is working with Grand Rapids Public Schools and say extra patrols will take place during school dismissal. Investigators are asking for anyone with any information to come forward, particularly the person who yelled out to the suspect.

Call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.