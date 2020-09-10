GRPD makes a break in 2016 cold case homicide

Authorities have issued a felony warrant for a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man in connection to a homicide from 2016.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids say there has been a break in a 2016 cold case homicide.

According to Grand Rapids Police, a four-count felony warrant has been issued for Omar Dontay Wilson, 26.

In May of 2016, Mark Toliver, 27, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200 block of Dickinson Street SE. At the time, GRPD said a suspect was seen running from the scene, but a K9 track was unsuccessful.

Detectives continued to work the investigation and issued the felony warrant for Wilson on Thursday, Oct. 8. The charges include:

Homicide – Open Murder

Weapons – Firearms – Possession by a Felon

Weapons – Felony Firearm

Weapons – Felony Firearm

Wilson was arrested in another Michigan jurisdiction on unrelated charges. He will be brought to Grand Rapids for an arraignment at a later date.

GRPD said investigators are still asking anyone with information to contact authorities at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

