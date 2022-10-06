WATCH LIVE: GRPD Officer charged in Patrick Lyoya's death arraigned

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr is being arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in connection to Patrick Lyoya's shooting death.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, 31, is being arraigned in Grand Rapids 61st District Court on a second-degree murder charge.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office announced he was charing the officer in Patrick Lyoya's April 4 shooting death following the conclusion of a Michigan State Police investigation.

Schurr turned himself in Thursday in Calhoun County.

He retained two attornies to represent him: Mark D. Dodge, Dodge & Dodge, P.C. and Matthew G. Borgula, Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC.

Dodge is a criminal defense attorney based out of Grand Rapids. Borgula was once a lead federal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Schurr's legal team shared this statement regarding their client:

"We were disappointed to learn that Officer Schurr has been charged with murder by the Kent County Prosecutor. Officer Schurr is a decorated member of law enforcement who has dedicated his career to helping others and protecting the citizens of Grand Rapids. The evidence in this case will show that the death of Patrick Lyoya was not murder but an unfortunate tragedy, resulting from a highly volatile situation. Mr. Lyoya continually refused to obey lawful commands and ultimately disarmed a police officer. Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death. We are confident that after a jury hears all of the evidence, Officer Schurr will be exonerated."

Following the shooting, Schurr had been placed on paid leave and stripped of his police powers pending the conclusion of the investigation.

After the Kent County Prosecutor announced he had charged the officer, GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said he would ask the City Manager to immediately suspend Schurr without pay pending termination.

The union that represents police officers in Grand Rapids said they're backing Officer Schurr. The Grand Rapids-area Fraternal Order of Police also called the charge against Schurr a "ridiculous miscarriage of justice."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.