GRPD internal affairs review of viral McDonald's arrest video says officers actions align with police protocols

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Police Internal Affairs investigation found officers acted appropriately during an arrest outside a McDonald's, according to documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Video of the altercation was captured on video and went viral on social media back in September 2021.

The viral video showed a person being arrested outside the McDonald's on 28th Street following a report of a break-in at a nearby business.

Officers responded, and found a person in the McDonald’s parking lot who had a backpack that matched the description of the suspect in a nearby break-in.

Police say that person failed to comply with their orders, which led to their arrest.

The Office of Oversight and Public Accountability says it fielded nearly 60 complaints about this incident and accused GRPD of impartial policing, unlawful arrest, unreasonable force and falsifying a police report.

After reviewing body camera footage and other evidence, the Internal Affairs Unit has completed its investigation and found all of these allegations to be unfounded, and says the officers acted according to department protocol.

