Grand Rapids Police to release findings after reviewing tear gas incident

The Grand Rapids Police Department will announce their findings following the review in a press conference at 9 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has concluded an internal review of a tear gas incident caught on video and will discuss the findings Tuesday morning.

The internal review is surrounding an incident from May 30 involving an officer who appears to sh0ot a man from point blank range with tear gas.

Grand Rapids Police said they would share their finding during a press conference Tuesday, July 28 at 9 a.m. at GRPD headquarters.

In a widely shared video, a Grand Rapids Police officer was seen shooting tear gas at a man in close range. The incident took place the night when violence erupted following a peaceful police brutality protest downtown. The protest was originally planned in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officer Phillip Reinink was placed on leave during the investigation. Last month Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker released an opinion stating that Reinink wouldn't be charged for use of force. The man hit by the tear gas, Sean Hart, would not face riot charges either.

Becker said in his opinion that it is virtually impossible to bring charges against an officer who is working to disperse a riot or unlawful assembly, per Michigan law.

RELATED VIDEO:





MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.