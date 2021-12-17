Police: GVSU student's death ruled accidental drowning

The announcement comes two months after Taleah Lowe's death. Her family has previously called her death "suspicious."

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The investigation into the death of 18-year-old Taleah Lowe concluded Friday, with police ruling her death as an accidental drowning.

The announcement comes two months after her death. Lowe's family has previously called her death "suspicious."

On Oct. 14, police responded to Pere Marquette Beach around 10:45 p.m. on reports of a swimmer struggling in the water. When Lowe was recovered from the lake, she was unable to be revived.

Police said in a release Friday that Lowe suffered no other injuries in the incident and her cause of death was determined to be an accidental drowning. No charges were cited by the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, citing insufficient evidence.

Lowe was a student at Grand Valley State University and had been swimming with other GVSU students at the time of her death. Her family suspected foul play, saying that Lowe had a disability and wouldn't go into deep water when she didn't know how to swim.

The investigation into Lowe's death is officially closed.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.