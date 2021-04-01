Heavy police presence on Grand Rapids' NW side

Several officers were on Alpine Avenue NW between Crosby and Courtney streets early Monday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A portion of Alpine Avenue NW in Grand Rapids was shut down early Monday morning, but it's not clear why.

There was a heavy police presence at a home in the 1200 block of Alpine Avenue NW, shutting down that stretch of the roadway between Crosby and Courtney streets.

Authorities have not yet confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE why there were so many officers in the area.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.