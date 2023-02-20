13 HELP Team | Here's a list of resources you can use right now

The 13 HELP Team is on a mission to help people in West Michigan get solutions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 HELP Team is on a mission to help people in West Michigan get solutions. While we may not be able to help every single person get their issue resolved, we have put together a list of resources for you.

Airline Issues

The U.S. Department of Transportation frequently resolves complaints against airlines. Some of the common complaints it addresses include:

The airline oversold a flight

The airline lost, delayed, or damaged passenger luggage

The airline refused to process a flight refund

The flight was delayed, causing the passenger to miss a connecting flight

The airline wouldn't allow a parent to sit with their child

The airline refused to honor a rewards or frequent flyer program

Depending on the circumstances, you may be entitled to compensation from the airline.

You can fill out a complaint form with the U.S. Department of Transportation here.

Automobile Issues

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Consumer Protection Division

Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)

Phone: 517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Michigan Secretary of State

Regulatory Monitoring Division

Phone: 888-SOS-MICH (888-767-6424)

Lemon Law https://www.michigan.gov/ag/consumer-protection/consumer-alerts/consumer-alerts/auto/lemon-law

Attorney General

If you just need information or would like to better understand a consumer issue, you can call the AG's Consumer Hotline at (617) 727-8400.

The hotline is staffed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Better Business Bureau

File a complaint against a business here.

Report a scam by completing a scam report at BBB Scam Tracker.

Child Support

State Court Administrative Office (SACO)

Friend of the Court Bureau

Phone: 517-373-5975

Fax: 517-373-8740

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Child Support Division

Phone: 517-335-7560

Fax: 517-241-3119

Contractor Issues

Verify a Contractor's License

Online licensing, permits

Residential Builder's Compliance Phone: 517-241-9309

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Consumer Protection Division

Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)

Phone: 517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs

Bureau of Construction Codes

Compliance Division

Phone: 517-241-9309

Credit Issues

Contact one of the three major credit bureaus:

Equifax: 1-800-349-9960

Experian: 1-888-397-3742

TransUnion: 1-888-909-8872

Family Needs

Rental Issues

Michigan Department of Attorney General

Consumer Protection Division

Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)

Phone: 517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Michigan State University College of Law

Phone: 517-432-6880

Senior Citizens Resources

Unemployment Issues

Utilities

Utility Assistance / Weatherization

Energy Assistance Hotline

Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

Phone: 800-292-5650

Public Utility Service Complaints

Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs

Public Service Commission

Complaint Hotline

Phone: 800-292-9555

Wrongful Termination or Worker's Rights

