13 HELP Team | Here's a list of resources you can use right now

The 13 HELP Team is on a mission to help people in West Michigan get solutions.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 HELP Team is on a mission to help people in West Michigan get solutions. While we may not be able to help every single person get their issue resolved, we have put together a list of resources for you.

Airline Issues

The U.S. Department of Transportation frequently resolves complaints against airlines. Some of the common complaints it addresses include:

  • The airline oversold a flight
  • The airline lost, delayed, or damaged passenger luggage
  • The airline refused to process a flight refund
  • The flight was delayed, causing the passenger to miss a connecting flight
  • The airline wouldn't allow a parent to sit with their child
  • The airline refused to honor a rewards or frequent flyer program

Depending on the circumstances, you may be entitled to compensation from the airline.

You can fill out a complaint form with the U.S. Department of Transportation here.

Automobile Issues

Automobiles Within Manufacturer's Warranty

  • Michigan Department of Attorney General
  • Consumer Protection Division
  • Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)
  • Phone: 517-335-7599
  • Fax: 517-241-3771

Automotive Complaint

  • Michigan Secretary of State
  • Regulatory Monitoring Division
  • Phone: 888-SOS-MICH (888-767-6424)

Lemon Law https://www.michigan.gov/ag/consumer-protection/consumer-alerts/consumer-alerts/auto/lemon-law  

Attorney General

  • If you just need information or would like to better understand a consumer issue, you can call the AG's Consumer Hotline at (617) 727-8400. 
  • The hotline is staffed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Better Business Bureau

Child Support

Child Support (Complaints vs. Friend of the Court)

  • State Court Administrative Office (SACO)
  • Friend of the Court Bureau
  • Phone: 517-373-5975
  • Fax: 517-373-8740

Child Support Complaint

  • Michigan Department of Attorney General
  • Child Support Division
  • Phone: 517-335-7560
  • Fax: 517-241-3119

Contractor Issues

Builders - Home Improvement Companies (Residential) (Completion Over 18 Months and Over $600)

  • Michigan Department of Attorney General
  • Consumer Protection Division
  • Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)
  • Phone: 517-335-7599
  • Fax: 517-241-3771

Builders - Home Improvement Companies (Residential) (Completion Within 18 Months and Over $600)

  • Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs
  • Bureau of Construction Codes
  • Compliance Division
  • Phone: 517-241-9309

Credit Issues

Contact one of the three major credit bureaus:

  • Equifax: 1-800-349-9960
  • Experian: 1-888-397-3742
  • TransUnion: 1-888-909-8872

Family Needs

Rental Issues

Michigan Department of Attorney General

  • Consumer Protection Division
  • Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)
  • Phone: 517-335-7599
  • Fax: 517-241-3771

Michigan State University College of Law

  • Phone: 517-432-6880

Senior Citizens Resources

Unemployment Issues

Utilities

Utility Assistance / Weatherization

Energy Assistance Hotline

  • Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
  • Phone: 800-292-5650

Public Utility Service Complaints

  • Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs
  • Public Service Commission
  • Complaint Hotline
  • Phone: 800-292-9555

Wrongful Termination or Worker's Rights

