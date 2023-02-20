13 HELP Team | Here's a list of resources you can use right now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 13 HELP Team is on a mission to help people in West Michigan get solutions. While we may not be able to help every single person get their issue resolved, we have put together a list of resources for you.
Airline Issues
The U.S. Department of Transportation frequently resolves complaints against airlines. Some of the common complaints it addresses include:
- The airline oversold a flight
- The airline lost, delayed, or damaged passenger luggage
- The airline refused to process a flight refund
- The flight was delayed, causing the passenger to miss a connecting flight
- The airline wouldn't allow a parent to sit with their child
- The airline refused to honor a rewards or frequent flyer program
Depending on the circumstances, you may be entitled to compensation from the airline.
You can fill out a complaint form with the U.S. Department of Transportation here.
Automobile Issues
- Michigan Department of Attorney General
- Consumer Protection Division
- Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)
- Phone: 517-335-7599
- Fax: 517-241-3771
- Michigan Secretary of State
- Regulatory Monitoring Division
- Phone: 888-SOS-MICH (888-767-6424)
Lemon Law https://www.michigan.gov/ag/consumer-protection/consumer-alerts/consumer-alerts/auto/lemon-law
Attorney General
- If you just need information or would like to better understand a consumer issue, you can call the AG's Consumer Hotline at (617) 727-8400.
- The hotline is staffed from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Better Business Bureau
- File a complaint against a business here.
- Report a scam by completing a scam report at BBB Scam Tracker.
Child Support
- State Court Administrative Office (SACO)
- Friend of the Court Bureau
- Phone: 517-373-5975
- Fax: 517-373-8740
- Michigan Department of Attorney General
- Child Support Division
- Phone: 517-335-7560
- Fax: 517-241-3119
Contractor Issues
- Verify a Contractor's License
- Online licensing, permits
- Residential Builder's Compliance Phone: 517-241-9309
- Michigan Department of Attorney General
- Consumer Protection Division
- Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)
- Phone: 517-335-7599
- Fax: 517-241-3771
- Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs
- Bureau of Construction Codes
- Compliance Division
- Phone: 517-241-9309
Credit Issues
Contact one of the three major credit bureaus:
- Equifax: 1-800-349-9960
- Experian: 1-888-397-3742
- TransUnion: 1-888-909-8872
Family Needs
- Earned Income Tax Credit
- Feeding America
- Finding Resources through Michigan Community Action Agencies
- Finding Services for Seniors
- Finding Services for Veterans
- Free Michigan tax assistance
- Getting Emergency Help
- Getting Groceries from Food Banks
- Locating a Michigan Department of Human Services Office Near You
- Lowering Your Food Costs - Apply Online for the Food Assistance Program
- Managing Child Support
- Paying for Child Care
- Protecting Your Consumer Rights
- Receiving Cash Assistance
Rental Issues
Michigan Department of Attorney General
- Consumer Protection Division
- Phone: 877-765-8388 (Toll Free for Michigan Residents)
- Phone: 517-335-7599
- Fax: 517-241-3771
Michigan State University College of Law
- Phone: 517-432-6880
Senior Citizens Resources
Unemployment Issues
- Filing a Claim for Unemployment Benefits by Telephone
- Filing a Complaint for Non-payment of Wages or Fringe Benefits
- Filing a Claim for Unemployment Benefits Online
- Claiming Unemployment Benefits in Michigan
- If you are receiving UIA benefits, you may be eligible for food assistance. To learn more, click here.
- CLAIMANTS: Call 1-866-500-0017 - Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- EMPLOYERS: Call 1-855-484-2636 - Monday - Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- To speak with a live agent, stay on the line, then press 1 (for English), press 1 (for inquire about or file a claim for unemployment), after press 1 (for questions on your file claims) and stay on the line.
Utilities
Utility Assistance / Weatherization
Energy Assistance Hotline
- Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
- Phone: 800-292-5650
Public Utility Service Complaints
- Michigan Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs
- Public Service Commission
- Complaint Hotline
- Phone: 800-292-9555
Wrongful Termination or Worker's Rights
- Employee Rights
- Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Construction Safety and Health Division
P.O. Box 30645
Lansing, MI 48909
517-284-7680
- Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration
General Industry Safety and Health Division
P.O. Box 30644
Lansing, MI 48909
517-284-7750
- Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Employee Discrimination Section
Cadillac Place
3026 W. Grand Blvd., Ste 9-450
Detroit, MI 48202
313-456-3109
