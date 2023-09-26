Consumers Energy addresses billing issues, investigation with MI regulators poised to respond

The Michigan Public Service Commission launched its probe following dozens of customer complaints and a series of reports by the 13 Help Team.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Consumers Energy is addressing new developments tied to a 13 Help Team investigation launched earlier this year concerning the utility’s billing practices.

The probe, together with numerous customer complaints, prompted the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to investigate.

Multiple viewers complained of massive bills—in many cases, hundreds of dollars more than they were accustomed to paying—consecutive estimated readings and burdensome delays.

In August Consumers Energy, in compliance with a request by state regulators, offered an accounting of the issues. In large part, blaming its meter vendor for the large-scale installation delays the utility said had precipitated the problem.

It came amid the utility’s planned transition to newer 4G and 5G meter-types from the older 3G service. Hundreds of thousands of meters had yet to be installed at the time 3G service was discontinued. An indeterminate number of households then operating the older equipment began receiving the estimates in question.

Monday, Consumers addressed customers negatively impacted by the delays:

“We will make sure that what you get charged is the right number,” Greg Salisburg, a Consumers Energy vice president related. “We understand that that lumpy cashflow is difficult. We worked really hard with our suppliers to resolve the issue as fast as possible. And we're glad to have it behind us.”

The MPSC vowed during a recent interview customers ‘would be made whole.’

We’ll likely have a better idea with regard to the nature of that relief in the coming days, with regulators set to respond September 28.

At the time of publication, Salisburg suggested nearly all of the problematic meters had been exchanged with up-to-date versions.

“We’re happy with our progress,” he noted. “We're nearly complete with the meter change outs, we've dealt with all the supply chain issues that were so problematic for us and for other utilities around the country.”

13 OYS contacted the utility’s meter vendor for clarification in August but had yet to receive a response.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.