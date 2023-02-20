Frontier Airlines reimburses more than $1,000 following HELP Team story

Frontier Airlines reimbursed more than $1,000 to people who were featured in a recent 13 ON YOUR SIDE HELP Team story.

KENT COUNTY, Michigan — We have an exciting update to our recent HELP Team stories. Frontier Airlines has finally reimbursed two different customers that we featured in our coverage after they reached out to us for help. In both cases, the people said they thought they’d never see that money.

“We had made phone calls and emails and texts, and nothing. And then, like, as soon as you made the call before the story was even run, they responded. I definitely think it was helpful, made the difference,” Chip Hackney said. “I'm so glad we decided to turn to you guys to get some help.”

Chip and Carol Hackney of Fruitport finally got their $940.99 check from Frontier Airlines. They said they were owed that money after getting stranded in Fort Myers last December. After first speaking with the Hackneys about their issues, the 13 ON YOUR SIDE HELP Team contacted Frontier Airlines. Within a few days, we found out a reimbursement check had been sent out. But Chip said he was skeptical, especially after hearing Mallory Hodge’s story.

Hodge, who lives in Colorado, had seen our story with the Hackneys online and reached out to the HELP Team to share her own story. She too was owed money by Frontier Airlines. In an email from late December, Hodge was told that money would arrive in four to six weeks. At the end of six weeks, she still had not received her check, until right after we aired her story.

“I actually received it about three days after our initial meeting,” she said.

The email from Frontier Airlines promising the reimbursement was sent on Dec. 23, but the check was dated Feb. 3, one week after the HELP Team reached out to Frontier Airlines.

“I think you guys doing the story is very important to shed light and to really put them out there to show how they are,” Hodge said. “I mean, I feel like it's stealing from people almost, you know? They're offering a service, then not following through, and not giving any money back.”

But in this case, $220.63 is back in her account, thanks to some assistance from the HELP Team. As for the Hackneys, they’re celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in Hawaii this week! For this trip, they flew with American Airlines.

“Thank you for helping us,” Carol said.

“We'll probably do something special in Hawaii, now that we have that money,” Chip said.

The HELP Team asked Frontier Airlines how other people can request refunds or reimbursements, and Michael Konopasek, the Corporate Communications Manager for Frontier Airlines, quickly responded to our question.

He said in a statement, “Customers can find detailed information on our policies by reading our Customer Service Plan. Section 12 explains what we will provide based on various scenarios. If a customer believes they are owed a refund or reimbursement, the following link will allow them to make a request: https://flyfrontier.custhelp.com/app/frontierairlines.”

Jay and Charlie may be the faces of the HELP Team, but there are more members behind the scenes working to get the job done. HELP Team stories can be seen on weekdays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and at www.13HelpTeam.com.

