Police working to arrest suspect after child brought gun to GR school

Police say there is someone barricaded inside the home with a warrant after a 3rd grade student brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary School on May 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Grand Rapids Police are currently surrounding a home on the city's southeast side as they work to arrest a wanted suspect with a warrant after a child brought a loaded handgun to Grand Rapids Public Schools last month.

As of 11:40 a.m. Friday, police officers are currently surrounding the home near the intersection of Humbolt St SE & Marshall Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Police say there is someone barricaded inside the home with an active warrant after a third-grade student brought a loaded gun to Stocking Elementary School on May 10.

School staff confiscated the weapon after another student alerted someone that a student may have a gun.

Police have confirmed that there is someone inside the home with the barricaded subject. The student who brought the gun to school is not at the home.

Officers have been talking with the suspect over the phone. A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene says the suspect has made requests from police, who have been working to fulfill them.

This comes after Chief Eric Winstrom announced they were charging a person back on May 31 that lived inside the home with Felony Firearm and Child Abuse in the 4th degree.

“These charges are the direct result of GRPD’s efforts to combat gun violence in our community,” said Chief Eric Winstrom.

“This could have had a very tragic outcome if another student and GRPS staff hadn’t acted so quickly. GRPD is committed to holding people accountable, but we can’t do it alone. As a community, we have a responsibility to our children, and to each other, to keep guns out of the hands of kids and to keep illegally possessed guns off our streets.”

The suspect's name has not been released.

Staffers at Stocking and the GRPS Public Safety team found the student and located the loaded handgun in their backpack.

Grand Rapids Police responded to the school and took possession of the weapon.

GRPS said this is the fourth gun confiscated from a student in one of the district’s schools this academic year.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.