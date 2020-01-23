IONIA, Mich. — An Ionia High School teacher is on paid administrative leave while authorities investigate reports of misconduct.

According to the school district, Jessica Swain was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 22, 2019 after receiving word of the alleged misconduct and began an investigation. The district says its working with law enforcement, which also started an investigation into the situation.

Ionia Public Schools (IPS) was notified by the county prosecutor's office that an arrest warrant for Swain was issued. She is being charged with a larceny from a building, which is a felony. The district did not specify what Swain took.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, let’s not speculate, but instead focus our discussions on the many positive things that have occurred with our students and staff over the course of this school year at Ionia Public Schools, and allow the district’s investigation to run its course,” said Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Ron Wilson.

Meanwhile, IPS says efforts have been made to ensure the security of prescription drugs handled by the school. Prescription drugs are kept in cabinets in the office vault at each of the district’s school buildings, which in the past were open to office staff during the school day.

Protocols have been changed to ensure the cabinets in the vaults remain locked, and are only unlocked by authorized personnel when prescriptions are administered.

