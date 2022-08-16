Michigan State Police wrap up investigation into Joe Nagle's shooting death

Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch is reviewing the findings and will determine any next steps for the investigation.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Joe Nagle, who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy in June.

Joseph Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park, was shot and killed during what police describe as a physical altercation between the deputy and Nagle.

Police said the involved deputy was also injured, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. He was not injured by gunfire, police said.

MSP previously told 13 ON YOUR SIDE investigators did not find a firearm they believe belonged to the suspect at the scene.

MSP also said the deputy's patrol vehicle was not equipped with a dashcam, and the deputy was not wearing a body camera.

Allegan County has not released the name of the deputy who shot Nagle.

Family, friends and concerned community members have called on the investigators for answers.

