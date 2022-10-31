Michigan judge to decide if ex-officer will face jury in killing of Patrick Lyoya

Judge Nicholas Ayoub will announce his decision to the defense and prosecution on Monday at 10 a.m. You can stream the decision on 13+.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A final decision on whether to send former GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr's case to trial will come Monday morning.

61st District Court Judge Nicholas Ayoub took the weekend to mull over final arguments, witness testimony and review evidence in the case against Schurr, who is charged with murder in the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker said there's no question there was a death and an intent to kill, but it's up to a jury to decide if the use of deadly force was justified.

"We saw the evidence and we made our arguments," Becker said. "We'll kind of stand on what we said in the corner here today arguing for bind over."

Schurr's attorneys disagree, arguing the prosecutor was unable to prove the action was unreasonable.

"The evidence is shown here that they cannot prove this beyond a reasonable doubt," Schurr's defense attorney Matt Borgula, said. "There's absolutely no evidence to suggest from anybody who's in law enforcement, who's an expert in the field, that this wasn't justified under the circumstances."

A total of eight witnesses testified during the hearing – five from the prosecution and three from the defense.

The testimonies included a police officer who responded to the scene of the shooting and two neighbors who lived nearby.

The court also heard from the passenger and friend who was in Lyoya's car the morning of the shooting.

The conclusion to this preliminary hearing comes nearly seven months after Schurr shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids.

Schurr is facing a second-degree murder charge, which carries a potential sentence of up to life in prison if convicted.

The shooting happened Monday, April 4 just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Schurr pulled Lyoya over, who was driving with a friend in the passenger seat.

Lyoya got out of his vehicle, and after a brief physical struggle and fight over the officer's taser, Lyoya was shot in the back of the head and killed.

Judge Ayoub will announce his decision to the defense and prosecution on Monday at 10 a.m.

