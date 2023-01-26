x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

18-year-old charged in June 2022 homicide

Jamonte Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide.
Credit: WZZM

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to the June 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old Mark Lumpkin.

Jamonte Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide. 

The shooting happened on June 14, 2022 in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue. Responding officers located Lumpkin, who had been shot, at the scene. 

Lumpkin received medical care, but was later pronounced dead.

Brown is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

More Videos

In Other News

$200,000 in damage caused to brewery that was set to open later this year

Before You Leave, Check This Out