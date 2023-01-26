18-year-old charged in June 2022 homicide

Jamonte Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to the June 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old Mark Lumpkin.

Jamonte Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide.

The shooting happened on June 14, 2022 in the 400 block of Catawba Avenue. Responding officers located Lumpkin, who had been shot, at the scene.

Lumpkin received medical care, but was later pronounced dead.

Brown is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

