MONTGOMERY, Ill — According to authorities in Illinois, a suspect wanted in connection to a Kalamazoo man's shooting death has been located Tuesday.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Scott Jones was spotted around 5:15 a.m. Detectives in Kalamazoo have a warrant out for Jones, who is charged with a number of felonies include open murder and felony firearm -- all stemming from the shooting, which resulted in the death, of Antonio Reese-Manley.

On Sept. 21 at around 7 a.m., officers were called to the Fox Ridge Apartments in Kalamazoo on reports of a man shot. When police arrived on scene, they located Reese-Manley on the ground in front of the apartments, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies in Illinois are being assisted by the Kane County Regional SWAT team, Montgomery Police and U.S. Marshall's Service Tuesday. Jones was located at the Victorian Apartments in Montgomery, Ill. Various roads in the area have been shut down while authorities try and get him out of the duplex and into custody. It's not known if the 34-year-old is alone in the home.

