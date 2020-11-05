GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is accused of sexually assault two children in Kent County back in 2016, the Kent County Prosecutor's Office said Monday morning.

The prosecutor's office said it issued two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under the age of 13 against 62-year-old James Wallace Treadwell.

Both charges are punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to a release from the prosecutor's office.

The first charge is connected to a January 2016 incident at Potter's House School in Wyoming. The second charge is connected to an incident that happened at an East Grand Rapids home in September 2016.

The Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker did not elaborate on whether Treadwell was an employee of Potter House School, instead said he was an "artist in residence."

RELATED: Silent Observer offers $2,500 reward for information on Kentwood double homicide

"He was not a permanent employee for sure, was part of an outside group, so not who or if he was being paid to be an artist in residence," Becker elaborated in a follow-up statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE. Becker did confirm Treadwell was involved with students.

The prosecutor's office said there is a possibility there are other victims who have not yet come forward to make a report.

"Delayed disclosure is a common phenomenon regard children who have been sexually abused. It sometimes takes years for kids to come forward and tell others abuse has occurred," Becker said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on these incidents to call the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety at 616-949-7010 or the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300.

Any child sex abuse victims should call their local law enforcement, Child Protective services or the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County (CAC) at 616-336-5160. The CAC provides counseling and support to families dealing with child sexual assault.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.