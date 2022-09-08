x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Investigations

Kent County Prosecutor reviewing charges in Burger King teenager assault case

Chris Becker says that he is looking into charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King.
Credit: AP
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker explains his decision to charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder during a press conference at the Michigan State Police sixth district headquarters in Walker on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Schurr fatally shot Black motorist Patrick Lyoya on April 4. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that he will be reviewing the charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King.

The Wyoming Police Department submitted the assault charges and Becker says that he will review them, but not to expect any results Thursday.

The assaults happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The two teenage victims were working at the restaurant when a customer who was angry about his drink he received from a drive-thru order came into the building.

"He started pouring drinks and spilling drinks. [He] jumped over the counter and eventually and ultimately assaulted the employees of Burger King who were minors," said Michaelia Pinela, mother of one of the victims.

RELATED: 'All over a soda?' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught

The suspect allegedly assaulted the 17-year-old shift manager and another 15-year-old employee, both of which had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

"He just picks me up and he body slams while we're in-between the entrance doors," said the 17-year-old shift manager. "Body slams me on my head and everyone comes running. He's kicking and punching me and one of the 15-year-olds came to help me. She got her jaw broken and her teeth knocked out in the midst of it."

RELATED: 'All over a soda?' | Mother of teen assaulted at Burger King hopes suspect is caught

Police say the suspect has been identified but has not been arrested yet. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has his picture and name but we are not releasing it until police officially identify him.

The shift manager says Burger King has reached out and is behind her 100%. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Elderly couple targeted in rural Oceana Co. home invasion

Before You Leave, Check This Out