Kent County Prosecutor reviewing charges in Burger King teenager assault case

WYOMING, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that he will be reviewing the charges against a suspect who is accused of assaulting two teenagers at a Wyoming Burger King.

The Wyoming Police Department submitted the assault charges and Becker says that he will review them, but not to expect any results Thursday.

The assaults happened at Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The two teenage victims were working at the restaurant when a customer who was angry about his drink he received from a drive-thru order came into the building.

"He started pouring drinks and spilling drinks. [He] jumped over the counter and eventually and ultimately assaulted the employees of Burger King who were minors," said Michaelia Pinela, mother of one of the victims.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the 17-year-old shift manager and another 15-year-old employee, both of which had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

"He just picks me up and he body slams while we're in-between the entrance doors," said the 17-year-old shift manager. "Body slams me on my head and everyone comes running. He's kicking and punching me and one of the 15-year-olds came to help me. She got her jaw broken and her teeth knocked out in the midst of it."

Police say the suspect has been identified but has not been arrested yet.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has his picture and name but we are not releasing it until police officially identify him.

The shift manager says Burger King has reached out and is behind her 100%.

