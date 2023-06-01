Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating suspicious incident involving 15-year-old girl

Police say just before 12 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking home from the bus stop when an unknown man grabbed her arm.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they're calling a suspicious incident that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police say just before 12 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was walking home from the bus stop in the area of 14 Mile Court NE, and Troy View Drive NE, when an unknown man attempted to grab her arm.

The girl reported a white utility-style van pulled alongside the road and that a man had said something to her. She did not respond but shortly after she felt a man grab her arm.

She pulled away and was able to make it to her home unharmed.

The young girl was the only witness to the event, and described the man as middle-aged and white, standing about 5'11", mostly bald with dark hair. He was said to e wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

KCSO is in contact with Rockford Public Schools and their transportation department. Police say there are no other witnesses, not did bus video capture a similar vehicle.

If you live in the area and have any information about a white utility van being in the area Thursday, please contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

