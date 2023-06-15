Kent County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Cutlerville woman

Men Dang was seen on camera leaving the Cutler Estates Community Wednesday night around 10 p.m. and walking towards Division Ave.

CUTLERVILLE, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help locating a missing woman from Cutlerville.

Men Dang, 73, was reported missing by family Thursday, but was seen on camera leaving the Cutler Estates community Wednesday night around 10 p.m. and walking towards Division Ave.

Dang is described as about 4'10", 95 pounds and was last seen in a black ball cap, blue shirt and carrying a black jacket.

If you have seen her or have any information, please contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113.

