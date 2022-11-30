Police asking for public's help locating 4-year-old in parental kidnapping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old girl after they say their non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit.
Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora Armstrong, at the Walmart on Alpine Ave around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The two fled the Walmart in a vehicle and have not been seen since.
The sheriff's office says they are investigating this as a parental kidnapping. However, no threats were made and the vehicle they left in is currently unknown, meaning it does not qualify for an Amber Alert.
Laquita is a resident of Muskegon. Anyone with information of her, or Zora's whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO or their local authorities immediately.
If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.