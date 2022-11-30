Police asking for public's help locating 4-year-old in parental kidnapping

36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora Armstrong, at the Walmart on Alpine Ave on Tuesday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 4-year-old girl after they say their non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit.

Police say 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin had arranged a supervised visit to shop with her daughter, 4-year-old Zora Armstrong, at the Walmart on Alpine Ave around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The two fled the Walmart in a vehicle and have not been seen since.

The sheriff's office says they are investigating this as a parental kidnapping. However, no threats were made and the vehicle they left in is currently unknown, meaning it does not qualify for an Amber Alert.

Laquita is a resident of Muskegon. Anyone with information of her, or Zora's whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO or their local authorities immediately.