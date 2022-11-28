2 dead after fire breaks out at Kentwood home Monday morning

Two women were found dead inside of a Kentwood home that caught fire early Monday morning, Kentwood Police said.

We are working to learn more about the cause of the house fire that broke out early Monday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of 48th Street in Kentwood.

There are multiple first responders currently on the scene including Kentwood Police and Kent County Sheriff's deputies. Firefighters from Kentwood and the Dutton Fire Department are also on scene alongside medical personnel with AMR.

As of 5:50 a.m. Monday, 48th Street is currently closed to traffic between Madison and Southstone.

