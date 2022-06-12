Kentwood man killed in car crash near Shaffer Ave Sunday morning

A 94-year-old man was killed in a crash Sunday morning when he was attempting to turn onto Shaffer Ave from Pfeiffer Woods D.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, a 94-year-old Kentwood man was killed in a car crash at the intersection of Shaffer Ave SE and Pfeiffer Woods Dr SE.

The man was driving a passenger car and was turning Northbound onto Shaffer from Pfeiffer Woods when he collided with a full sized SUV, Kentwood police say.

Kentwood Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the scene of the accident where they found the 94-year-old man pinned inside of his vehicle.

After being extricated from the vehicle, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Life EMS.

The driver of the SUV was a 43-year-old man from Kentwood who did not seek medical treatment, police say.

The names of the drivers have not been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation, anyone with further information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at (616) 698-6580.

