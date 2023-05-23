14-year-old in custody, guns found after police chase in stolen SUV

Kent County Sheriff deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy after a police chase involving a stolen SUV early Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich — A teenager has been arrested and police are looking for multiple other suspects who ran from a stolen SUV after a chase with Kent County Sheriff deputies.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) says that just after midnight on Tuesday, a deputy located a stolen Lincoln MKX SUV on Eastern Avenue near 60th Street.

The SUV fled from police westbound on 60th Street, then northbound on Division Avenue until it slowed down near 44th Street and several people ran from the vehicle, KSCO says.

A 14-year-old boy from Kentwood was arrested and two handguns were found in the stolen SUV, according to police.

Another deputy in the area of the incident noticed a second stolen vehicle circling the scene.

KSCO says that a stolen Jeep Compass also ran from police and a deputy followed the Jeep as it got onto US-131 heading northbound. The pursuit lasted until the area of Mulford Drive and Linden Avenue in Grand Rapids, where the people in the Jeep got out and ran from police. The suspects were not located after they ran.

The teenager arrested is lodged at a juvenile detention center on charges related to the stolen SUV and guns.

Police say that the Jeep was stolen on May 22 from Byron Township and the Lincoln MKX was stolen about a month ago from Wyoming and is believed to have been used in other crimes throughout Kent County. One of the guns recovered was found to have been stolen from a home in Plainfield Township earlier this year.

KSCO is working with agencies throughout the county to investigate the stolen vehicles and gun.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at (616) 632-6125, or call Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.