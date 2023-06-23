Family of man who disappeared at Electric Forest still looking for answers

Five years later, Kevin Graves' family is still holding out hope that they will be reunited with him, saying, "If you're out there, please give Mom and Dad a call."

Example video title will go here for this video

ROTHBURY, Mich. — While the return of Electric Forest is an experience so many have been looking forward to, it's a solemn anniversary for one Michigan family.

It's been almost five years since concertgoer Kevin Graves went missing.

To this day, his family is still holding out hope for some sort of closure in his disappearance.

It was back in July 2018 when it was announced that Kevin Graves was missing. It was his first time going to Electric Forest in Rothbury in Oceana County.

At one point, the investigation was handled by the Michigan State Police Hart post, which is just north of Rothbury, but it's since been turned over to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office near Detroit. That's where Kevin was living with his girlfriend.

For those making their way to Electric Forest, a billboard is on display for drivers to see. Graves' family is asking anyone with information to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Kevin Graves' father, Gary Graves, who says he's frustrated with the lack of answers. But above all else, he and his wife are just hoping to one day be reunited with their son.

"All I know is my wife and my family would love to have Kevin back because he was a good kid. He just did the wrong thing out there. Something happened," Gary said. "I can't believe that he just disappeared and went with a group of people or somebody else because his mother heard from him every single day.

Gary said the pain of not getting any answers has been especially tough for Kevin's mother.

The family hasn't given up hope that Kevin is still alive. In fact, Gary put out a message directly to Kevin: "If you're out there, please give Mom and Dad a call."

Anyone with information on Kevin's disappearance is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-887-5294.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.