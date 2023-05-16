Man accused of killing woman in her GR home to head to trial

Keyante Newbern is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Mya Kelly the day after Christmas in her Grand Rapids home last year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Wyoming man will head to trial for allegedly murdering a Grand Rapids mother of two in front of her children.

Keyante Newbern is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Mya Kelly the day after Christmas in her Grand Rapids home last year.

Omar Dannah, Kelly's boyfriend and the father of her two children, was home with her and the children when the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m.

He testified last week there was a knock on the door and Kelly looked through the peephole. Shortly after, gunshots went off.

"When the shots went off, I grabbed my son and ran. I was kind of like, on the ground, rumbling. I grabbed my daughter down and as soon as I looked back up, that was, like, the second to last shot that had hit her. As soon as I looked back up, it hit her and she just fell," said Dannah.

On Tuesday, a Grand Rapids detective gave testimony explaining how police saw the gun used in the crime in Newbern's hand during a music video shoot with a man named Isaiah Smith.

"I monitor jail phone calls as well as messages that are sent from jail tablets and found a communication between Mr. Smith and a female where she had mentioned that his rap video had been posted on Instagram," said Detective Sean Wolf with the GRPD Major Crimes Task Force. "Through an open media search, I was able to find the rap music video on Isaiah Nelson Smith's Instagram page."

Newbern is facing the following charges in Kelly's death:

Homicide - Open Murder

Carrying Concealed

Firearm Possession by a Felon

Felony Firearm

A date has not yet been set for the trial.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.